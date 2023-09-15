Snoop Dogg reveals he is afraid of horses

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) Rapper Snoop Dogg is opening up about his surprising animal phobia.

On a recent episode of Snoop Dogg’s YouTube news network series ‘Double G News’, the ‘Sensual Seduction’ rapper, 51, admitted his equinophobia, or fear of horses.

The rapper said: “I’m just f—— scared of them”.

The Death Row Records owner, who was dressed in a bathrobe, was joined on his show by guest Tiffany Haddish, who wore a pink tartan suit, reports People magazine.

During their discussion, the ‘Night School’ star talked about her childhood dream of raising horses on a farm, to which he replied, “I’m scared of horses.”

“What? As big as you are?” the actress, 43, shot back.

“To this day, too,” the ‘Training Day’ actor responded. “I don’t know why I’m just f—— scared of them.”

“Are you serious?” Tiffany asked.

“So serious. You ain’t never seen me in a scene with a horse. I’ve been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s—,” Snoop explained. “Ain’t never been in a scene with a horse, like, get that mother****** away from me. I don’t know why!”

As per People, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., revealed to Tiffany that while his wife Shante Broadus kept a horse for three years that she enjoyed riding “for her peace of mind,” he refused to interact with the animal and preferred to keep his distance.

“Maybe in your past life you fell off a horse,” Tiffany suggested, to which Snoop joked, “I think I may have been the Headless Horseman (in my past life),” referring to the famous folklore figure who rides around headless on horseback while tormenting villagers.

While Snoop does not know the reason behind his phobia, he does understand the allure of horses and is open to remedying his fear in the future.

–IANS

aa/prw