Sonakshi Sinha to join 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who returned from the Berlinale recently, is set to join the cast of the upcoming action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who returned from the Berlinale recently, is set to join the cast of the upcoming action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film’s unit recently finished the Mumbai leg of the film’s schedule and are currently filming in Scotland, the BTS picture of which was shared by the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani on Thursday.

The Scotland schedule will be followed by the Abu Dhabi schedule which will happen by the end of March.

Speaking about her association in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Sonakshi said, “I’m excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. It’s always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I’m looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time”.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars two of India’s biggest action stars – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Lauding the film’s director, she said, “Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them”.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s webseries ‘Heeramandi’ and Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films ‘Dahaad’, which also marks the digital debut of the actress, in the pipeline.

