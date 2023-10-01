Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee, Rakul Preet spotted at Tennis Premier League auction

It was a star studded affair at the ‘Tennis Premier League Season 5’ auction ceremony, as Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and former Tennis Star Sania Mirza graced the event.

Sonali Bendre looked beautiful in an orange tee shirt and paired it with flared denim pants. She opted for a nude lips and makeup, and kept her hair open and straight. She accessorised the look with a wrist watch. She co-owns ‘Pune Jaguars’, a team in the Tennis Premier League.

Rakul Preet featured her beautiful smile for the lenses. She wore a blue tee shirt, paired it with skinny blue denims and white sneakers. She opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair in a high ponytail, and accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings.

The former Tennis star Sania Mirza graced the event and mesmerised everyone with her beautiful smile. She wore an orange and blue tee, and paired it with mom-fit denims. She completed the outfit with black pointed heels. Sania opted for brown lips, and kept her hair open.

Sonu was seen wearing an orange and black printed tee, and paired it with black denims. He completed the look with black sneakers, and matching sunglasses. Arjun also looked dapper in a blue tee, black denims and beige coloured shoes. He kept her hair tied in a ponytail, sported a heavy beard look and sunglasses.

Model and actress Malaika Arora oozed hotness as she wore a black tee shirt, paired with blue flared denims. She opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail. She is a part of “Delhi’s Binny Brigade”.

Taapsee flaunted her dimpled smile for the cameras. She wore a red striped tee, paired it with black denims, and matching boots. She loosely tied her curly hair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan, and ‘I love you’ starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

Sonu will be seen in ‘Fateh’, which is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra. Arjun, on the other hand has noir thriller film ‘The Lady Killer’ along with ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’.

Malaika was seen in the 2022 film ‘An Action Hero’, in a special appearance in the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

Taapsee next has ‘Dunki’, ‘Who Ladki Hai Kahaan?’, among other projects.