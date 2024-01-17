HomeBollywoodNews

Sonam Kapoor's striking postpartum transformation; sheds 20 kg

Sonam Kapoor enjoying her motherhood phase, shared a glimpse of her postpartum weight loss and it's simply 'wow'.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, shared a glimpse of her postpartum weight loss and it’s simply ‘wow’. Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy Vayu in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam, shared a mirror selfie on the stories section, wearing a black crop tank top and matching leggings. The actress captioned the post as: “What a wow.. 20 kgs down… 6 more to go”.

On January 4, the ‘Saawariya’ fame actress had dropped some pictures of herself in a lehenga, flaunting her physique, and shared how it took her 16 months to feel like herself again.

The caption read as: “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Blind’.

