scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 1996 film ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ in Seychelles and it features actress Alia Bhatt looking adorable as a toddler.

Soni took to Twitter, where she shared the picture. In the image, little Alia can be seen in a white frock standing in front of her father Mahesh Bhatt as they hold hands. Beside them, Soni is standing with Shaheen in front of her.

“This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ there. Search for ‘water’ in your camera roll and quote tweet the pic #water #family #shootlife #whenwewereyoung @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt #shaheenbhatt,” she wrote as the caption.

‘Papa Kehte Hain’ starred Jugal Hansraj, Mayuri Kango, Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'
Next article
Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

News

Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'

Technology

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams

Technology

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

News

Chris Hemsworth tries to fight his way out of riot in 'Extraction 2' teaser trailer

Technology

India smart TV market grows 28%, homegrown brands capture 24% share

Technology

NASA names 1st woman, man of colour for 2024 Moon mission

News

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to ‘Dil Le Gayi Le Gayi’ from Dil Toh Pagal Hai in this viral video

Sports

Struggling Espanyol name Luis Garcia as new coach

Technology

BYJU's all set to raise $500-$700 mn led by top VC firms

Technology

Google introduces new travel features in Search

News

'Brahmastra 2' in 2026, 'Brahmastra 3' in 2027: Ayan Mukerji announces timeline

Sports

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant will come to stadium to watch Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans match, confirms DDCA director

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan doctors' Maha rally today against Right to Health Bill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her figure in gold dress at Citadel promotions

News

'Harry Potter' TV series inching closer to reality with author JK Rowling in talks to produce

News

'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning

News

Jimin's 'Like Crazy' tops singles chart, becoming his first No. 1 outside BTS

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US