Sonu Sood: 'Fateh' is tribute to cybercrime victims

Actor Sonu Sood, who has stepped into the role of a director for the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’, has called it a tribute to the youths who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels.

Based on real-life incidents, the film aims to entertain while also shedding light on cyber threats in the digital age and how it can be averted with simple security measures.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Sonu took to social media, and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the movie.

It was captioned as: “Fateh has been special and a personal film to me. It is a tribute to the youth who have been a victim of cyber crime on various levels. Get Ready.”

Advertisement

Sonu has dedicated significant efforts to the project, venturing into unique shooting locations and collaborating with the esteemed Hollywood stunt coordinator, Lee Whittaker.

‘Fateh’ is co-produced by Zee Studios and Sonu’s production company, Shakti Sagar Productions.

Advertisement

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.