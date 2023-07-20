Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish to debut as director for Rajshri's next 'Dono'

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya is all set to make his directorial debut with Rajshri Films’s next ‘Dono’, a sweet love story. Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Films shared a sneak-peek, where lush blue waves of water is seen hitting the sandy beach. There is no background score as only the sound of water can be heard.

On the sneak-peek, it’s written: ‘Dono’ directed by Avnish S Barjatya. Teaser on July 25, 2023.

In the caption, it’s written: “Two strangers. One destination!”

“33 years after ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, Rajshri in association with Jio Studios announces the title of their next film, a sweet love story headlined by their next generation director, Avnish S Barjatya,” said a statement.

Details about the film and the cast are still under wraps.

‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It stars Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film marked the debuts of Barjatya and Bhagyashree. ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ is considered to be one of the most iconic romantic films ever made and became a cult favourite because of its soundtrack and the chemistry between Salman and Bhagyashree.

One of the most popular dialogues from the film is ‘Dosti ka ek oosul hai madam… no sorry, no thank you’, ‘Ek ladka ladki kabhi dost nahin hote’ and ‘Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi hi’ is even used today among people in common day-to-day conversations.

Rajshri is a film production and distribution company established in 1947, which is primarily involved in producing Hindi films. The most successful films produced by the company include ‘Dosti’ (1964), ‘Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se’ (1978), ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ (1982), ‘Saaransh’ (1984), ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989), ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ (1994), ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ (1999), ‘Vivah’ (2006) and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ (2015).

It has produced successful shows like ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’, and ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’.