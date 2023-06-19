scorecardresearch
Sriram Raghavan wants to work on something 'challenging' with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sriram Raghavan reveals that he is looking for a challenging film for them to work together again.

By Agency News Desk
Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana on the hit film ‘Andhadhun’, reveals that he is looking for a challenging film for them to work together again.

Sriram said: “Unfortunately, there is no sequel to ‘Andhadhun’ because the movie should end where it ends. Ayushmann is a superb actor and I would love to work on something as challenging for us.”

Ayushmann too is eagerly waiting to work with his favourite director and at a recent event he expressed this saying: “I would love to work with Sriram sir again and again but that is in his hands. As soon as he tells me that he has something for me, I will be game to do it immediately.”

On the acting front, Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of the film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

