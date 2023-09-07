SRK fans pour milk on his ‘Jawan’ cut-out in Hyderabad theatre, say ‘Shah Rukh zindabad'

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Fans of Shah Rukh Khan offered milk on superstar’s cut-out from the film ‘Jawan’ outside a theatre in Hyderabad.

A video is doing the rounds on social media where fans are seen pouring milk onto SRK’s cut-out from ‘Jawan’, chanting “Shah Rukh zindabad” in unison and putting garland on his image.

The video in question is from Ramakrishna Theatre in Hyderabad and the incident took place on the film’s opening day.

Social media is proof that after the mammoth success of ‘Pathaan’, SRK is back again with a gigantic blockbuster ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, on the big screen.

Videos are rife on social media where as early as press shows which started at 6.00 a.m. to the first day the first show for fans, the theater was swamped. A video shows the entire theatre dancing to ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from the film.

‘Jawan’ has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on 7 September.–IANS

