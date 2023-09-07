scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

SRK fans pour milk on his ‘Jawan’ cut-out in Hyderabad theatre, say ‘Shah Rukh zindabad'

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Fans of Shah Rukh Khan offered milk on superstar’s cut-out from the film ‘Jawan’ outside a theatre in Hyderabad. 

A video is doing the rounds on social media where fans are seen pouring milk onto SRK’s cut-out from ‘Jawan’, chanting “Shah Rukh zindabad” in unison and putting garland on his image.

The video in question is from Ramakrishna Theatre in Hyderabad and the incident took place on the film’s opening day.

Social media is proof that after the mammoth success of ‘Pathaan’, SRK is back again with a gigantic blockbuster ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, on the big screen.

Videos are rife on social media where as early as press shows which started at 6.00 a.m. to the first day the first show for fans, the theater was swamped. A video shows the entire theatre dancing to ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from the film.

‘Jawan’ has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on 7 September.–IANS

dc/kvd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Kaun Banega Pati': What happens when Amitabh Bachchan gets home after KBC
Next article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in white outfit
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US