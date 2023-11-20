SRK for team India: ‘A matter of honour, they showed great spirit and tenacity’

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has penned an emotional note for team India after they were beaten by Australia in the World Cup final match. He thanked the men in blue for doing the country proud.

On Sunday, Australia beat host India by six wickets in the final match in Ahmedabad adding to their World Cup trophies won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century. Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Taking to X, SRK wrote: “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity.”

“It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation,” added the ‘Chak De’ actor.

Several Bollywood stars were spotted at the India vs Australia’s final World Cup 2023 match. After Mohammed Shami took the first wicket and sent David Warner out after scoring just 7 runs, SRK was seen cheering, shouting with pride and pumping his fist in the air.

When Jasprit Bumrah stumped the second wicket (Mitchell Marsh), the ‘Pathaan’ star was seen giving a high-five to daughter Suhana.

Other than SRK, Ranveer Singh, Asha Bhosle, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar and, Shanaya Kapoor were present at the stadium.

