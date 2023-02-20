scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan: I’ll never retire from acting, will have to be fired!

Shah Rukh Khan, whose 'Pathaan' created a tizzy at the box-office, said that he will never retire from acting - he will have to be fired from it!

By News Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan: I'll never retire from acting
Shah Rukh Khan addressing Pathaan press conference _ pic courtesy Nitin Lawate

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest release ‘Pathaan’ created a tizzy at the box-office, said that he will never retire from acting – he will have to be fired from it! Shah Rukh on Monday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where one asked him about who will be the next big thing after he retires.

SRK replied: “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!”

Talking about when he first saw himself on screen, the star said: “I get awkward seeing myself in screen.”

A user asked him about his favourite car from his line-up and the one he would never sell, SRK told the user that all the news about his luxury cars is “bogus”.

“Actually, I don’t have any cool cars…except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.”

