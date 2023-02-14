Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, king of romance Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans on social media and shared that he is a big fan of Hollywood star Sharon Stone. He praised Sharon calling her “most gorgeous and intelligent woman.”

A fan on Tuesday shared a video of Sharon coming up to SRK and doing namaste to him. The user asked him about the moment.

SRK replied: “Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!!”

A user asked him about working with Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’, SRK replied: “Raju Sir is a dream come true to work with. Learnt so much from him and his film making. I am truly fortunate and he is too much fun.”

The ‘Dilwale’ star called Amitabh Bachchan “the only legend”, when asked to describe him.

He also shared that he is waiting to watch Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film ‘Fighter’.

A fan asked what was the first Valentine’s Day gift he gave his wife Gauri?

“If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think….”