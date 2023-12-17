Sunday, December 17, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport as he jets off for ‘Dunki’ promotions

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his comedy drama ‘Dunki’ was spotted at the airport

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy drama ‘Dunki’ was spotted at the airport, and was seen saying to the paparazzi to be careful, while clicking the pictures.

SRK is known for his charm and aura, and whenever the superstar arrives at the airport, it’s a treat for the fans and paparazzis to take pictures of the ‘Don’ actor.

Advertisement

Now, on Sunday, he was seen at the airport in an all black outfit, with matching sunglasses. He tied his hair in a small ponytail, flaunting his ‘Pathaan’ hairstyle. Reportedly, the actor is going for ‘Dunki’ promotions.

In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan saying to the camerapersons, “lag jayega beta… araam se (be careful, you will get hurt),” while they were clicking his shots.

- Advertisement -

We can also see the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor patiently showing his documents to the airport security staff, before he makes his entry inside the premises. The actor said: “Thank You” to the personnel.

Meanwhile, ‘Dunki’ features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

- Advertisement -

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21.

Advertisement
Previous article
Hrithik Roshan named Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Bengaluru team owner
Next article
Peter Sarsgaard develops passion for 'beekeeping, gardening'
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.