scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in 'Shershaah', had their happy ever after wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities

By News Bureau

So, Vikrant and Dimple were finally united and presented to the world at a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in ‘Shershaah’ on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai.

The couple (looking picture-perfect as usual, despite online criticism of Kiara appearing without a mangalsutra) posed for paps as a stream of stars greeted them. They included Malhotra’s former classmate and rumoured girlfriend from ‘Student of the Year’ (2012), Alia Bhatt (who came without Ranbir, but with Ayan Mukerji), and recent co-actor from ‘Thank You’, Ajay Devgn, who arrived with wife Kajol.

The Advanis and Malhotras also did a joint photo-op. Siddharth’s parents, Sunil and Rimma, his banker brother Harshad and wife, Kiara’s parents Jaideep and Genevieve and rapper brother Mishaal, were shot against a flower bedecked wall bearing the couple’s initials ‘SK’.

Among the other stars present was the other Siddharth, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and star wife Vidya Balan; actor Abhishek Bachchan, who came solo; and character actor Anupam Kher, who was dressed in glittering black.

Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who played Advani’s mother-in-law in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, also made it a point to come to the party.

Previous article
Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to “Bigg Boss 16” Top 3
Next article
Rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ MC Stan
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

News

MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

News

Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

News

Rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ MC Stan

News

Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to “Bigg Boss 16” Top 3

News

Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

News

After Shalin, ‘kitchen queen’ Archana Gautam out from winner’s race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US