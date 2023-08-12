scorecardresearch
Stephen Amell joins WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes weeks after criticising them

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Stephen Amell best known for his role in ‘Arrow’ as the superhero Green Arrow, has joined the picket lines of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikers just weeks after protesting their stance, as the actor had earlier proceeded to call their strike as very harmful to the industry.

The ‘Arrow’ star was spotted alongside his wife Cassandra Jean Amell in Manhattan on Friday, holding a picket sign and wearing a SAG-AFTRA Strong T-shirt. The actor had been heavily criticised for his comments against the strikers, as he had labeled it an “ineffective negotiation strategy”.

Since then though, Amell seems to have changed his stance, whether due to the high criticism he received or just a change of mind his unknown. As reported by Variety, the actor clarifying his stance said: “I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic,” he said.

“I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think the thinking as it pertains to shows — like the show that I’m on that premiered last night — I think it’s myopic.”

After he critcised the strikes in July, Amell took to Instagram for damage control, writing: “I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do.”

“Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

He concluded by writing: “I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively, and I literally, broke my back for… At least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.”

But his other ‘Arrow’ partners were on the opposite end of the spectrum from the very beginning as they had fully supported the strikes, and had actively joined the picketing lines.

The protest was organised by the DC superhero show’s executive producer Marc Guggenheim, which saw a reunion of show stars including Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Katrina Law, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz as well as Juliana Harkavy and showrunners including Beth Schwartz and Wendy Mericle as well as fellow writer-producers Caroline Dries among others.

The strikes have been going on for over 100 days now as neither party is backing down or willing to negotiate anymore. Throughout the summer, writers and actors have been protesting the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for better wages, among other aspects of their new contracts, and have been picketing outside numerous Hollywood studios.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
