scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey says he wants to continue to make more singles after getting a good response for his track ‘Dil Ki Tu Zameen’.

“The response is phenomenal. It’s a pleasant surprise that the song has been accepted beautifully by viewers across the world,” he said.

“Feels good to know that the audiences are astonished by my voice. I think it’s a blessing because at the end if your voice and song is not liked by the audience then you lost the battle but I am getting such a great amount of love for my voice and song that I can’t thank God enough. It’s an absolute blessing to get such beautiful responses,” he added.

‘Dil Ki Tu Zameen’ has a 1990’s feel and 1990s were high on romantic videos.

“I have grown up listening to RD Burman. When I was in my teenage years I used to hear the ‘Aashiqui’ songs and the 90s romantic songs. When I was in school, I remember listening to ‘Dil’ and ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ songs and falling in love with them.”

“It has stayed in my mind and that’s why I like beautiful romantic songs which are nice and simple, whose lyrics are touching,” he added.

For the time being, Sudhanshu’s plan is to enjoy the response to his current song that has just been released.

“I want to continue to make more solo singles with as little gap as possible” he says, adding that his inspiration is Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

“If I had to do playback in Bollywood I would rather do it for myself and then do it for somebody else, so let’s see. In case I do get a great opportunity to sing for some actor, who I am very fond of, maybe I will, you never know,” he adds.

The trend of singles is back.

“And it’s here to stay. I think it’s going to be a very long lasting trend and I want to make sure that I continue this trend with myself as well and keep churning good music,” he said.

–IANS

dc/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah
Next article
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
This May Also Interest You
News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

News

Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Sports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

News

A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

News

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

News

Imagine Dragons supports writers' strike by performing outside Netflix HQ

News

Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

News

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book

Sports

Hockey India name 18-member national team for Women's Jr Asia Cup, Preeti to lead

News

'Rista Rista' starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US