scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sudipto Sen directs 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' with injured legs, wears leg braces

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Sudipto Sen, who is known for ‘The Kerala Story’, is currently working on the next film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, and the production for the film is in full force.

The director recently suffered leg injuries but to keep the production on track he has been working with his injured leg wearing leg braces in both legs.

A source informed, “‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is being shot since the past 15 days, and the relentless pace of shooting is a testament to director Sudipto Sen’s unyielding commitment. Despite a heavy leg injury and wearing leg braces in both legs, Sen’s determination to push through and maintain the momentum of the shoot reflects his dedication to the project.”

Sudipto is collaborating again with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after ‘The Kerala Story’.

After delivering a game-changer film, The Kerala Story, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead.

Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film will be released on April 5, 2024.

–IANS

aa/khz

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's ODI WC: Afghanistan coach Trott regrets missed opportunities, says future of team looks bright
Next article
Rachel Zegler says she bonded with Jennifer Lawrence on set of new 'Hunger Games' movie
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US