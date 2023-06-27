scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Suhail Nayyar says 'delayed gratification' was used for filming 'Jee Karda' intimate scenes

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming show ‘Jee Karda’, has opened up on the filming of an intimate scene from the show. The actor has shared that the scene, which was shot on the first day of filming as the production started, was done using the technique of delayed gratification and strategically choreographed movements.

To ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all intimate scenes, an intimacy coordinator was brought on board. Nayyar feels that the practice of working with intimacy coordinators not only highlights the importance of fostering a respectful working environment but also indicates the creators’ commitment to responsible storytelling and the inclusion of professionals who specialise in handling intimate scenes.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “The intimate scenes in ‘Jee Karda’ were important to the story. It’s a show about relationships and chemistry. My character and Tamannah’s character have dated all their lives and are on the brink of marriage. There’s a graph and evolution and some of these scenes show how their relationship has changed. The production team took great care to understand and respect cultural appropriateness while shooting the intimate scenes. We deliberately avoided the cliched and exaggerated scenes often seen in Bollywood”.

He further mentioned that a close set protocol was issued to ensure a safe working environment.

He shared “Instead, we employed a technique of delayed gratification, strategically choreographing the movements to keep the audience engaged and excited. Every detail, including hand positions, performer positions, and potential obstacles, was meticulously discussed and strictly adhered to, minimising the need for retakes. Depending on the scene, a close set protocol was enforced, allowing only essential crew members to be present. This helped create a safe environment, particularly for the vulnerable lovemaking scenes, where actors had to simulate intimacy on screen”.

The coordination and professionalism of the team instilled a sense of safety, making the shooting experience comfortable for everyone involved.

“I remember on one of the days when the intimacy coordinator wasn’t on set, our director Arunima Sharma ensured we are not feeling vulnerable or overwhelmed at shoot”, he added.

Crediting his co-actor, he said, “During the filming process, Tamannah proved to be incredibly supportive, which greatly contributed to our on-screen chemistry. Through workshops we were able to crack a believable connection on screen. This chemistry played a crucial role in making the scenes come alive.”

‘Jee Karda’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

–IANS

aa/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India will look to win World Cup for Kohli, says Virender Sehwag
Next article
‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum
This May Also Interest You
News

Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

News

‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

Sports

India will look to win World Cup for Kohli, says Virender Sehwag

Technology

India likely to see 147 unicorns in next 5 years: Report

News

Kubbra on working with Jisshu Sengupta: He has this childlike fun ability

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's real-life look leaked

News

Adhura – Step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school

News

‘MasterChef Australia 2023’ contestant Adi Nevgi wins judges’ hearts with pani puri

Technology

Netflix removes its basic plan from Canada market

Technology

Study identifies potential new treatment for liver disease

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Akanksha Puri tells Jad Hadid that she didn’t get closure from ex Paras Chhabra

Sports

Hanuma Vihari likely to move from Andhra, play for Madhya Pradesh in 2023/24 Indian domestic season

Sports

ICC World Cup schedule forced PCB to join heads

News

Director Prawaal Raman collaborates with Randeep Hooda for 'Sergeant'

News

Tamannaah Bhatia gets teary-eyed

Technology

Study links Covid infection to chronic pain

News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ release announced

Technology

DeepMind's next AI system to eclipse OpenAI's ChatGPT

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US