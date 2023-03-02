scorecardresearch
Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'

Sukhbir, who is known as the Prince of Bhangra and boast of chartbusters like 'Ishq Tera Tadpave', 'Balle Balle', is back with another track

By News Bureau

Punjabi singer Sukhbir, who is known as the Prince of Bhangra and boast of chartbusters like ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’, ‘Balle Balle’, is back with another track ‘Billi Billi Akh’ and this time, it’s for a Salman Khan film – ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The song, video of which is set to release on Thursday, has an interesting story. The singer revealed that Salman came up with the idea for a wedding song and shared the same with him while the two were in Abu Dhabi.

‘Billi Billi Akh’ is an upbeat, peppy song, composed by Vicky Sandhu who’s also written Punjabi lyrics, with the perfect blend of modern flair and Punjabi beats, features Sukhbir himself along with the entire cast of the movie, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Talking about how the song came into being, Sukhbir said, “I met Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi where he had requested a wedding/celebration song for his upcoming movie and that’s when I sent him a couple of options. He loved all of them but especially fell in love with ‘Billi Billi Akh’ which was a Punjabi song and lyrics and that’s how we started working on this Hindi version which was written by lyricist Kumaar and the music has been produced by DJ Dips and Supernova.”

Sukhbir has been in the industry for over two decades now and commands a colossal fan following, his ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’ song still rules the dance floors during wedding celebrations.

Talking about his experience during the shoot with Salman Khan, the singer added, “My experience has been nothing short of simply amazing. I did not expect Salman Khan to be so hands-on when it came to every detail, he would call me to discuss lyrics and the musical bits, ask me to edit certain parts so that they make sense to the visuals of the song, and the best part was shooting of the video which was done in Mumbai”.

“He made sure everyone was looked after and I particularly enjoyed meal times with him as it gave us an opportunity to have one on one sessions to discuss the movie amidst many jokes”, he added.

