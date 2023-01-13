scorecardresearch
Sumeet Vyas: Don't have that equation with my parents where we'd discuss sex

Sumeet Vyas revealed why decided to do the film 'Chhatriwali' which focuses on male contraceptives and safe sex.

By News Bureau

‘English Vinglish’ actor Sumeet Vyas revealed why decided to do the film ‘Chhatriwali’ which focuses on male contraceptives and safe sex. He said that people including himself are reluctant to talk about sex education.

He revealed why he said yes to this project: “It was one of the most exciting and lovely scripts. It also deals with a sensitive topic but still maintains grace. ‘Chattriwali’ is funny and entertaining, that’s very hard to achieve.”

“It talks about a subject which is sensitive in some cases and a taboo. With today’s age and time, it is very important to speak about safe sex education and the repercussions.”

The 39-year-old actor also featured in web series ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Jugaadistan’, and worked in movies like ‘Aurangzeb’, ‘Oye Teri’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, among others. He also appeared on the small screen and was seen in ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Chandragupta Murya’ and many more.

He added that sex is a topic which he has seen since school days, something that people are not so keen to share or discuss. Sumeet said that even he is not that open to talking about sex and all with his parents.

“While growing up, in our schools and homes, it was not a topic that was widely discussed. In fact, it was not discussed at all. Even today I don’t think I have that equation with my parents where I could discuss sex and everything.”

Of course, safe sex is something they wouldn’t discourage me from but this is just a regular middle class household where I grew up and we weren’t so liberated when we talk about sex,” he concluded.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Chhatriwali’ features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas. It will be released soon on ZEE5.

Entertainment Today

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

