Sunil Grover-starrer 'Sunflower 2' trailer is a rollercoaster ride of laughter, thrill & unexpected twists

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The makers of Sunil Grover-starrer ‘Sunflower’ on Thursday unveiled the riveting trailer of the second season of the crime comedy, offering a tantalising glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters.

Sunil, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humour and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the already stellar cast.

The 2 minute 30 second trailer begins from where we left off–police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Mr Kapoor’s murderer.

As seen in the trailer, the new season will witness the most loved murder suspect coming back, Ahuja’s (played by Mukul Chadda) confession and Rosie’s entry into Sunflower society.

Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor’s (Ashwin Kaushal) penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case. As the story progresses, love and romance will flourish between Sonu and Rosie.

Talking about season two, Sunil expressed: ” ‘Sunflower 2’ has more suspense, filled with thrill and laughter, while introducing complex characters. I particularly enjoy playing such multi-layered characters as it gives a chance to explore the character a lot more. The aim was to keep this season light-hearted while adding that layer of intrigue and mystery.”

Adah shared: “My character, Rosie adds a new layer to the narrative. Rosie is mysterious and very sharp. She’s very attractive however she’s the woman of every man’s nightmare. Rosie comes to live in Sunflower society and turns everyone’s lives upside down.”

“She is on a mission right from the start, she claims she is a bar dancer but as the episodes progress you realise, she’s an excellent liar who can fool everyone with her innocence. Right from the cops to Mr. Iyer to Sonu, she manages to outsmart everyone,” shared ‘The Kerala Story’ fame actress.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Cinergy in association with A Good Co Production, the show also features Ashish Vidyarthi.

Directed by Navin Gujral, it will air on March 1 on ZEE5.

–IANS

sp/khz

