Sunny Deol does everything to save Utkarsh Sharma in new 'Gadar 2' motion poster

The makers of 'Gadar 2' unveiled a new gritty motion poster of the upcoming film, where Sunny Deol's character Tara is seen doing everything to save his onscreen son Jeete, played by Utakarsh Sharma .

By Agency News Desk
The newly-launched motion poster begins with “A father’s love knows no boundaries” note written. It then shows Sunny and Utkarsh’s character running at the border while bullets are being fired at them.

A glimpse of the 65-year-old in an angry state can also be seen while bullets are being fired at the father-son duo. The motion poster ends with the iconic dialogue “Hindustan Zindabad” from the 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ mouthed by Sunny can be heard.

Sunny shared the motion poster on his Instagram, which is originally put by Zee Studios on the photo-sharing website.

The caption read: “Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh! #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se .”

‘Gadar 2’ is the sequel of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which was released in 2001. The romantic period action drama film is directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947. Loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, the film starred Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in lead roles alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.

In ‘Gadar 2’, the film is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The film, which will be releasing on August 11, has revamped version of two song from the first installment such as ‘Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke’ and ‘Ud ja Kale Kavva’.

‘Gadar 2’ will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’, a sequel of ‘OMG: Oh My God’, which released in 2012.

