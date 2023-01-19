scorecardresearch
Sunny Hinduja turns antagonist for Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada'

Sunny Hinduja will be seen playing an antagonist in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' starring Kartik Aaryan.

By News Bureau

Actor Sunny Hinduja will be seen playing an antagonist in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’ starring Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about his role, Sunny said: “It has always been on my wishlist to work with the talented director Rohit Dhawan, my role has been specially created by Rohit along with the help of writers. Sarang is a very interesting role, an out-and-out Hindi masala commercial antagonist.”

“My character has different layers, Rohit helped me create nuanced detailing of the character and I have never done anything like this before. It has been a great experience collaborating with the cast, crew, and entire team. I can’t wait for the audience’s feedback.”

‘Shehzada’ is an action-drama, an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Sunny’s recently released ‘Thai Massage’ on Netflix has been making noise on the OTT platform. His upcoming projects include ‘The Railway Men’ and a few more unannounced exciting projects.

