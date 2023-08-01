scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone is over-the-moon as her movie ‘Kennedy’ after Cannes Film Festival is set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

Praising her director Anurag Kashyap, she said that he has the ability to see people in a different way that makes him special.

Sunny told IANS: “I definitely think he’s a magician. I think he has the ability to see different people in a way that makes him special and chooses who he works with and how he helps them and nurtures them through either professionally or personally. He is such an amazing man.”

What is that one thing Sunny took back home from ‘Kennedy’?

The actress said: “That really anything can happen in life and your life can change within one phone call and I am very very excited about everything what’s going to come after this huge debut in Cannes and Kennedy being accepted all over the world from many festivals.”

Directed by Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhatt.

The neo-noir thriller film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after ‘Ugly’ (2013) and ‘Dobaaraa’ (2022).

The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy, who has been presumed dead for years.

‘Kennedy’, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

‘Kennedy’ premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023.

It is also being premiered at 2023 Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Talking about the IFFM premier, she said: “I am very excited to be going to Melbourne and being able to showcase the film there and do believe that a lot of people from the fraternity will also be there so it will be very interesting to see their feedback within the Bollywood industry as well and it’s going to be fun.”

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asit Kumarr Modi on character of Daya ben: We have started the casting
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja ran the house in struggling days
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja ran the house in struggling days

News

Asit Kumarr Modi on character of Daya ben: We have started the casting

Sports

BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events

News

Will Matthew McConaughey swap Hollywood for a career in politics?

News

Why it took so long to come up with ‘Made In Heaven 2’, Reema Kagti reveals

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families

Health & Lifestyle

Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as paps say “oh ho best jodi’ with boyfriend Vijay Varma

Technology

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker appears on FCC filing, reveals new design

Sports

Ashes much like a heavyweight boxing fight, says England head coach Brendon McCullum

Technology

Reddit rolls out improved web experiences for logged-out users

News

'Made in Heaven 2' trailer sets tone for grandeur, personal setbacks, intense drama

Sports

‘Next two months crucial for the team’, says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life

News

Ridley Scott cast Joaquin Phoenix after his performance in 'Joker'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house to meet Pooja

Technology

Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

Technology

Meta purges over 27 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in June in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US