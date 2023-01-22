scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar has a face-off with Emraan Hashmi for a ‘Selfiee’

By News Bureau
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in Dharma Productions Selfiee _ pic courtesy yt

The makers of ‘Selfiee’ dropped the trailer of the film on Sunday, where actor Akshay Kumar, who plays a superstar and Emraan Hashmi, who essays a police officer and his superfan will be seen having a face off.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared the trailer. He captioned it: “Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #elfiee hai (I don’t know the villain of his story, but hero is the Selfiee!)”

In the three-minute-long trailer, Akshay’s character Vijay has a ‘superstar’ entry and Emraan, a police officer, his ‘biggest fan’ and his son wish to click a selfie with their ‘hero’. He even tells his wife, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, of divorce if she speaks against his icon.

Akshay talks about how he has an erratic schedule, doing four films, out of which two are for OTT, number of commercials, live events and reality shows.

However, things take a turnover Akshay’s driver license. He is seen telling Emraan’s son in the film to never be an “opportunist” like his father. What next is Emraan telling his son that its a battle between his superhero and his dad’s superhero.

The trailer ends with Akshay and Emraan in a disco in shimmery outfits as the song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ plays in the background.

‘Selfiee’ will release on February 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, it is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving License’. The film starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

