Swara Bhasker embodies vintage fashion, to play 9 characters in her next

Swara Bhasker, who is known for films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Veere Di Wedding' and several others

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for films like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and several others, is set to portray 9 characters in her upcoming film.

The actress has replicated the vintage fashion from the yesteryear for her upcoming film ‘Mrs. Falani’ in which she will be seen in 9 varied avatars pulling off 9 different characters. The characters range between 30 to 42 years and shall belong to 9 different states.

Sharing her experience, Swara said: “‘Mrs. Falani’ is going to be the most challenging film of my life. Undoubtedly, it is every actor’s dream to play so many different characters in one film. I am amazed at learning the intricacies that range from home-maker to home-maker every ten miles. I am really stoked about it!”

Interestingly, Swara shall be playing a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab apart from others and reportedly, Swara has also got her nose pierced for the film.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra too has pulled off a similar feat as she played 12 characters in the rom-com ‘What’s Your Raashee?’. The film, which also starred PC’s then rumoured beau Harman Baweja, received positive response for its music. For its storytelling and direction? Not so much.

