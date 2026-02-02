Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence on Dating After Split: “I Wake Up and I’m Linked to Someone New”

Sydney Sweeney has finally opened up about her dating life following her breakup from longtime partner Jonathan Davino. The actress and producer, who dated Davino for nearly seven and a half years, spoke candidly in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan about why she has always chosen to keep her romantic life private—and why navigating love after the split hasn’t been easy.

Sweeney and Davino were first linked in 2018 and later got engaged in 2022. However, the relationship quietly came to an end in early 2025. Since then, the Euphoria star has been romantically linked to several people, though she has not confirmed any new relationship. Addressing the speculation, Sweeney explained that her decision to remain silent about her personal life stems from the public nature of her career.

“I always thought it was important to have some things for myself,” she shared. Despite being a public figure, Sweeney emphasized that she is still in her 20s and learning what love means to her. “I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still figuring out love—and it’s hard to do that with millions of people having opinions on what that should look like.”

The actress admitted that dating post-breakup has been challenging. “I wake up and find out I’m dating a different guy anytime I stand in a room where there’s a single man,” she said, addressing the constant rumors surrounding her love life. While she struggles with being alone, Sweeney revealed she is trying to move forward at her own pace.

“I’ve never dated before. I’ve never even used a dating app,” she admitted, adding that stepping back into the dating world has felt overwhelming. After spending time alone—along with a few emotional moments—she is slowly trying to open herself up again, though doing so in the public eye remains complicated.

On the professional front, Sweeney is entering 2026 on a high note. She is set to make a cameo appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and will reprise her role as Cassie Howard in the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria.

As she continues to balance fame, career success, and personal growth, Sweeney remains focused on navigating love authentically—on her own terms.