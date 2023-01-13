T-Series and director Raaj Shaandilyaa team up for multiple ambitious projects

India’s largest music label and movie studio, T-Series join forces with director Raaj Shaandilyaa for upcoming projects. Under this unique collaboration, Raaj Shaandilyaa will exclusively direct as well as co-produce different films and webshows across various genres that will be produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, and Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal K Lahoti’s Thinkink PICTUREZ.

This maiden collaboration between the producer and director is a huge step towards creating synergistic network with diverse talent pools across the country. The roster of projects that the prolific producer Bhushan Kumar and director Raaj Shaandilyaa are collaborating over spans several genres, including big/mid budget tentpoles to small budget content that would be announced over the coming months.

Commenting on this association, Mr. Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series says, “We at T-Series are all set to usher fresh ideas, content and stories and what better way to collaborate with young minds like Raaj! He has a distinct style and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him aboard.”

Writer & Director Raaj Shaandilyaa adds, “With this collaboration, our goal is not just to succeed but define genres, set standards and break new grounds! I am ecstatic to collaborate with visionary Bhushan Kumar who recognises pulse of the audiences and explore our shared love for filmmaking.”