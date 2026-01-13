Taapsee Pannu’s Brutally Honest Confession About Early Career Struggles

Actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the intense self-doubt and emotional pressure she experienced during the early years of her Bollywood journey, revealing that her constant effort to “fix” herself took a significant toll on her mental health. In a candid conversation with Times Now News, Taapsee reflected on how insecurity, comparison, and unrealistic expectations shaped her formative years in the industry.

Looking back, Taapsee admitted she often questioned whether she even belonged in films. Comparing herself to conventional Bollywood “divas,” she doubted her appearance and worth. “I used to feel like I don’t look like the biggest divas around, so mujhe koi heroine kyun banayega? But that’s not the only quality required to be a heroine,” she said. That belief, she shared, pushed her into a cycle of constant self-criticism.

The actor revealed she entered the film industry with little knowledge of grooming or presentation. From fashion and makeup to understanding camera angles, she had to learn everything from scratch. “I didn’t have fashion sense, makeup sense, or even know what my best angle was — nothing,” Taapsee admitted. Determined to catch up quickly, she began pressuring herself relentlessly, unaware that the process of self-improvement had turned into emotional self-punishment.

“I wish I didn’t take such a beating to learn all this in the first few years,” she said. “I learnt everything eventually, but the amount of beating I gave myself — it tired me mentally.” Instead of embracing growth, she found herself trapped in a loop of harsh self-judgment. “I really wish someone had told me to just enjoy the process of learning,” she added.

Taapsee also spoke about how deeply she internalised professional setbacks. When projects failed to perform, she blamed herself entirely, overlooking the collaborative nature of filmmaking. “I butchered myself every day thinking I wasn’t good enough,” she recalled, pointing out that a film’s success or failure is rarely dependent on one individual. “It’s a cumulative team effort, but it is always put on you,” she noted.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Gandhari, a revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Katha Pictures. The film is set to premiere on Netflix. She was last seen in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan.

Today, Taapsee’s journey stands as a reminder that growth often comes with invisible battles — and that even stars learn to find strength in vulnerability.