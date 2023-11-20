scorecardresearch
Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker spotted at funeral of ‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi

Tabu, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and Siddharth Anand were spotted at the Oshiwara crematorium here on Monday, for the last rites of director Sanjay Gadhvi, who passed away due to cardiac arrest

Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker spotted at funeral of 'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi _pic courtesy news agency
Actress Tabu, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and Siddharth Anand were spotted at the Oshiwara crematorium here on Monday, for the last rites of director Sanjay Gadhvi, who passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The director of ‘Dhoom’ franchise died on Sunday in Mumbai. He was three days away from his 58th birthday.

In the video, we can see Tabu arriving at the funeral in a black kurta and leggings.

He is survived by his wife Gina, and two daughters. Sanjay was the son of Manubhai Gadhvi, a prominent figure in Gujarati folk literature.

He made his directorial debut with ‘Tere Liye’. After ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, he registered a breakout success with ‘Dhoom’, and followed it up with its sequel ‘Dhoom 2’.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with Sanjay in both ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dhoom 2’, took to his Instagram on Sunday to pen a heartfelt note notifying his 12.3 million followers about Sanjay’s demise.

He wrote: “Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief.”

“You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother,” the note read.

