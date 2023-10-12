scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tamannaah Bhatia's 10th grade video goes viral, fans doubt her age

Tamannaah Bhatia giving an interview for her first film is doing the rounds on social media.

By Agency News Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia's 10th grade video goes viral, fans doubt her age
Tamannaah Bhatia's 10th grade video goes viral, fans doubt her age _ pic courtesy news agency

It was in 2005 when she made her acting debut with the film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’, and now after 18 years, a clip featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia giving an interview for her first film is doing the rounds on social media.

A video shared on a fan account amithaspeaks posted an old video showing a young Tamannaah being interviewed about her debut film 18 years ago.

The actress is seen telling about signing her first ever film when she was only 13. In the clip, Tamannaah is seen in a blue and orange Indian wear.

She said: “Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon.”

Many could not believe what the actress was saying.

A user commented: “Itna mature voice 15 age mai.”

Another said: “She looks 20-21 years Old… She’s doesn’t look anything like a Teenager … Even otherwise most actresses lie about their age.”

“She is looking 21 here,” commented one more.

Tamannah began her acting career with the Hindi film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’. She then debuted in Telugu cinema with ‘Sri’ and Tamil cinema with ‘Kedi’.

Over the years, she has worked in films such as ‘Tadakha’, ‘Bahubali’ franchise,Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, ‘Jailer’. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Himmatwala’ in 2013. The film was a remake of the 1983 film of the same name.

28
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Raghav Juyal found solace in acting after injuries took him away from dance
Next article
Vicky Kaushal shares new ‘Sam Bahadur’ poster ahead of teaser launch
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US