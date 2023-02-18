scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tanisha Mehta on recreating iconic scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for her show

Tanisha Mehta talked about recreating the most popular scene from K3G in which Amitabh Bachchan pulls a stool for Jaya Bachchan where she helps him in tying his tie.

By News Bureau

‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein’ actress Tanisha Mehta, who is seen playing the role of Ishani in the show ‘Lag Ja Gale’, talked about recreating the most popular scenes from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in which Amitabh Bachchan pulls a stool for Jaya Bachchan where she helps him in tying his tie.

Set in Delhi, ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a story of a couple, Shiv (Namik Paul) – an affluent, self-made young hotelier and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), who get married for the sake of their siblings.

In every scene where Tanisha has to stand opposite Namik, she has to take the help of a stool to match his height.

While talking about recreating the iconic scene, Tanisha said: “Within a few days of shooting, Namik and I started bonding with each other really well and that really helped to pull off our scenes smoothly. But the biggest concern is that because of Namika’s height, every time there is a shot where I am standing next to him, I have to stand on a stool. For the scenes which are not close-up shots, I have to wear high heels throughout the sequence.”

The actress further added that while shooting every scene with him she needed a stool, and it reminded her of the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

“The very first day when we shot together, I was asked to do a scene with him standing on a stool and that just reminded me of the most popular scenes between Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where she has to fasten his tie. I believe the resemblance of it with our shoot life is so similar that now I have started enjoying it as I am a big ‘K3G fan’. I just hope that the audience loves our on-screen chemistry and showers their love on our show,” she added.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Jannat Zubair says her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' is 'new age music for GenZ'
Next article
Ranveer Singh steps on court for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023, gets clicked with Ben Affleck
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Grand Prix Badminton League to be held in a new avatar in August

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Shami, Ashwin, Jadeja take a wicket each as Australia make 199/6 at tea

Sports

Avinash Sable to lead India's charge at World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst

Sports

Ind vs Aus: Dismissing Smith, Labuschagne early is big plus for India: Sunil Gavaskar

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eager to kickstart 2023 with wins in Spain

Sports

Disney+Hotstar app, website down during Ind-Aus test match

Sports

Prasidh Krishna to miss IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals wish its pacer 'speedy recovery'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Shami picks four, Ashwin, Jadeja scalp three each as India bowl out Australia for 263

Sports

'Red hot' Urvashi cheers for recuperating Rishabh Pant, calls him 'India's pride'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Rahul remain unbeaten at stumps after Shami four-fer bowls out Australia for 263

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Rahul remain unbeaten at stumps after Shami four-fer bowls out Australia for 263 (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule; Gujarat Titans take on CSK in opener on March 31

Sports

Indoor national record holder long jumper Jeswin Aldrin eyes consistency this season

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Mindset of whole team doesn't get affected by winning or losing toss, says Shami

Sports

1st Test: Blundell ton revies New Zealand but England claw back to grab initiative

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

Sr Women's hockey Nationals: Big wins for Odisha, M.P. and Himachal

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Rohan Raje's all-round show, Rahane's experience helps Indian Oil

Sports

PVL 2023: Chennai Blitz try to get back to winning ways against resurgent Blackhawks

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US