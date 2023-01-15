scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tanmay Bhat recalls how it took Shah Rukh Khan just 10 mins to understand a show script

By News Bureau

YouTuber, comedian, and actor Tanmay Bhat remembered his first meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the podcast ‘All About Movies’. He also talked about the moments he has spent backstage at film awards and commented on changes in the film industry.

Recalling his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Tanmay said: “Before Filmfare happened, Rohan (Joshi) and I were writing a show for ICICI Awards, which Shah Rukh was hosting. He was going to come by 5, the show was at 6 and he was delayed by 15 minutes. He came, and we were like, there’s no way he is doing this in 20 minutes.”

“We go to his room and quickly run him through the script. It took him 10 minutes and he then cedomes up to us and he is like, first this happens, then this happens, and we were like. how does he know everything?” Tanmay continued. “Shah Rukh looks at his phone and says that this player scored a goal and Rohan was like, ‘I haven’t even kept up with the football match’,” he added.

Tanmay then went on to comment on the changing landscape of marketing in films. He said: “Earlier, the layer of marketing was IIMs but now it’s going to be flooded by creators.”

In ‘All About Movies’, a Spotify Original podcast, film critic Anupama Chopra speaks to leaders from the world of business, sports, politics, gastronomy, journalism, social media, and more about their passion for cinema.

She takes them on a journey of their fondest movie memories, their childhood movie experiences, their guilty pleasures and the role films have played in catapulting them to success.

Badminton champion PV Sindhu, journalist Faye D’Souza, mythology scholar Devdutt Pattanaik, LGBTQIA+ activist and influencer Sushant Divgikar, Cred Founder Kunal Shah and many more will be appearing on the podcast.

Previous article
Hiten Tejwani shares his love for flying kites on Makar Sankranti
Next article
3rd ODI: Kohli, Gill, Siraj lead India to 317-run thrashing of Sri Lanka, clinch series 3-0 (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier League: Chelsea return to winning ways, beat Crystal Palace 1-0

Sports

ILT20: Hales, Billings lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors

News

Odds in favour of 'RRR' winning best foreign film at Critics Choice Awards

Sports

Rourkela stadium has largest seating capacity in the world: FIH President

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Dominant India held goalless by England as Hardik pulls out injured

Sports

'What a guy,' Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Kohli for 46th ODI century

Sports

ILT20: Sanchit Sharma shines as Gulf Giants beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 6 wickets

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant woman air-evacuated by army from Kupwara, brought to Srinagar

Health & Lifestyle

Hockey fans from around the world flocking to Odisha for World Cup

Sports

Morne Morkel joins New Zealand Women's team's coaching group for T20 World Cup

Sports

3rd ODI: Gautam Gambhir jokingly makes big predication about Sri Lanka's defeat, breaks the Internet

Sports

3rd ODI: India sweep to 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka with a 317-run thrashing

Sports

3rd ODI: We have seen Mohammed Siraj go from strength to strength, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

3rd ODI: Mindset is to help the team, and put the team in strong position, says Virat Kohli

Sports

Golf: Molinari-led Continental Europe win title in inaugural Hero Cup

Technology

283 mn used smartphones shipped last year globally

Sports

3rd ODI: Kohli, Gill, Siraj lead India to 317-run thrashing of Sri Lanka, clinch series 3-0 (ld)

News

Hiten Tejwani shares his love for flying kites on Makar Sankranti

News

Abdu Rozik: Priyanka and Archana play a lot of mind games on 'BB16'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain thrash Wales 5-1 to claim first win, remain in the hunt

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US