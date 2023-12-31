Sunday, December 31, 2023
Tara Sutaria drops glimpse of 'simple joys' from her New Year vacation

By Agency News Desk
Actress Tara Sutaria has shared a sneak peek into her cozy and warm New Year getaway, and it is full of “sun, puppies and food.” Tara began her career as a singer in Disney India’s ‘Big Bada Boom’, and later transitioned to acting with the sitcoms ‘The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir’ and ‘Oye Jassie’. She made her film debut in 2019 with ‘Student of the Year 2’.

The 28-year-old actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 8.8 million followers on Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures posing candidly as she walks in sun.

The fashionista is wearing a beige colour off-shoulder dress and is carrying a matching purse. She opted for a neutral make-up look and had her locks untied.

The photos show her holding a furry friend close to her, and also there are several glimpses of various delicacies including different pastas and curries.

The ‘Heropanti 2’ actress captioned the post: “Simple joys – sun, puppies and food!”

On the professional front, she was last seen playing the titular role in the survival thriller ‘Apurva’. It also stars Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee.

