scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Taylor Swift hugged her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage at her concert in Kansas City recently.

The 33-year-old singer has just finished re-recording her third studio album ‘Speak Now’ which includes the song ‘Back To December’ about her relationship with the ‘Twilight’ actor in 2009, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ballad is about the couple’s split and Swift’s regrets and includes the poignant line: “You gave me all your love and all I gave you was goodbye, So this is me swallowin’ my pride, Standin’ in front of you sayin’ I’m sorry for that night.”

And the former lovers showed that there are no hard feelings as Swift welcomed Lautner on stage along with actors Joey King and Presley Cash.

As per Mirror.co.uk, during the concert ,she debuted the new music video for ‘I Can See You’ that stars the three actors.

Earlier in the night Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome were seen arriving at the show and fans were delighted to see him reunited with his ex on stage. “We had so much fun making this video. Taylor, thank you for having me and all of us,” he said.

He added: “I just wanna say one thing quick – I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, you are kind and I’m honoured to know you. So thank you for letting me be a part of this and being a part of my life (sic).”

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'MI 7' actress Hayley Atwell breaks silence on romance rumours with Tom Cruise
This May Also Interest You
News

'MI 7' actress Hayley Atwell breaks silence on romance rumours with Tom Cruise

Health & Lifestyle

Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Technology

Instagram testing Live Activities feature on iOS

News

Chris Martin makes a video cameo at Elton John's final show

Technology

iQOO Neo 7 Pro a sheer delight for avid mobile gamers in India

Technology

Deep sleep brain waves can predict next-day blood sugar levels

Technology

Patchy coverage, less affordable handsets delay mass 5G adoption in India

Health & Lifestyle

Unsupervised Vit-D use over a long time leads to complications: Expert

Technology

Twitch introduces new Clip Editor features, Discovery feed & more

Technology

YouTube testing AI-generated quizzes

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 90 mn sign-ups

News

Motley Crue wrap up the European leg of their World Tour in Glasgow

News

Payal Dev set to collaborate with Udit Narayan for new monsoon track ‘Baarishon’

News

Internet calls out SRK for persisting Lady Gaga to take his 'watch' in resurfaced video

News

Bradley Cooper ventures into world of podcast with inspiring tales

News

Sunny Leone gears up for new film project

News

Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' unveils merchandise ahead of its Comic-Con launch

News

Kate Hudson dances with fiance Danny Fujikawa at Bruce Sprinsteen's Hyde Park show

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US