Taylor Swift rallies against Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at Chicago concert

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift, during her Chicago stop of her Eras Tour, took a moment to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the start of Pride Month.

She spoke out against America’s growing wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation, reports Variety.

“I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community,” said Swift. The singer-songwriter continued by sharing that she notices fans who are living “authentically and beautifully” and wants them to know that her shows are a “safe, celebratory space” for them.

As per Variety, Swift’s speech took place after her performance of ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ with the singer thanking the arena of fans who passionately sang along to the song’s pro-LGBTQ lyrics.

While Swift celebrated the community, she reminded the concert-goers: “We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain.”

She further mentioned, quoted by Variety: “Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.”

Swift reminded the arena that these issues motivate her to stay vocal during election cycles. “That’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are’ and ‘This is when these important key primaries are.'”

Swift then proposed her fans ask candidates “Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?” before heading to the ballot box.

Swift then concluded her speech telling the crowd, “I love you guys so much and happy Pride Month.”

