Telugu star Varun Tej gears up for action-packed 'Gaandeevadhari Arjuna'

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Telugu actor Varun Tej is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming project ‘Gaandeevadhari Arjuna’, which is being directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The young actor has undergone a drastic transformation for his role in the film, showcasing his dedication to his craft. Currently, the team is in Budapest, Hungary for the final rehearsals of the shoot schedule.

Varun has been practicing the action stunts for several days, proving why he is one of the most promising actors in the Telugu film industry.

Makers of Gaandeevadhari Arjuna have collaborated with foreign stunt coordinators for the daredevil stunts in the film. Audience will be thrilled to watch their favourite Varun Tej performing some action packed and killer stunts in the movie.

He is also actively participating in the shoot of his other project, VT 13, which is equally thrilling.

Once the rehearsals are complete, the next schedule will commence in the first week of May, with 20 days dedicated to shooting some exciting and thrilling sequences.

‘Gaandeevadhari Arjuna’ marks the 12th film in Varun Tej’s booming career, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of this highly anticipated film.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
