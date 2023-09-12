‘Thank You For Coming’ to be honoured with a World Gala Premiere at TIFF

The powerhouse producer duo Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have added one more feather to their cap! Their much-awaited chick-flick ‘Thank You For Coming’ has been chosen as an exclusive Indian Feature Film to be screened at the Gala Premiere at the renowned Roy Thompson Hall for 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

This remarkable achievement will bring light to this content and intent driven film, helmed by Karan Boolani, that will resonate with the audience worldwide.

Producers Anil Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor will be gracing the red carpet on 15th September 2023, at TIFF along with dynamic cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi and director Karan Boolani.

Rhea Kapoor, expressing her excitement says, “I am ecstatic for Thank You For Coming to be the only Indian Feature Film having its gala world premiere in TIFF and making a mark globally. I am proud that the jury at TIFF has identified this an important subject to be screened at their prestigious festival. It’s a women led mainstream film that offers indian cinema at its most joyful, echoing with women at a global stage from all age groups!”

Ekta Kapoor, added saying,” Thank You For Coming celebrates women’s sexuality, freedom and delivers an important message. In today’s world, this message is more relevant than ever. It’s a film that is high on content and intent! I am elated to have this film as the exclusive Indian representation for the Gala Premiere in TIFF 2023. We couldn’t have asked for a better platform to elevate this film and its bold subject.”

The subject of the film has received love and appreciation from women across the globe, making it a comeback of chick-flick in India. The trailer has been praised for its intent-driven content with bold perspective, while maintaining the quintessential Bollywood charm that promises to entertain the audiences worldwide.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.