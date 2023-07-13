'The Jengaburu Curse' shows repercussions of relentless  pursuit of radioactive element

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Director-producer Nila Madhab Panda, who is known for his film ‘Kadvi Hawa’, is set to bring India’s first cli-fi (climate fiction) thriller series, titled ‘The Jengaburu Curse’.

The first look video asset of the series, which was unveiled on Thursday, features dreary images of a struggling tribe against the corporate greed of mining for radioactive substances to tip the scales of geopolitical power dynamics.

The streaming series, set in a small town in Odisha, follows the story of London-based financial analyst, Priya Das.

Priya’s world tumbles when her father, ‘Professor Das’, goes suspiciously missing, and she is forced to come back to Odisha.

As she starts to search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha.

Commenting on the show, Nila Madhab Panda said: “The Jengaburu Curse is the first Indian cli-fi thriller series. The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind’s relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow.”

The series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

Nila Madhab Panda further mentioned: “Through Jengaburu, our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation. We are proud to have brought together a talented cast and crew and can’t wait for audiences to embark on this thrilling adventure with us.”

The ‘Jengaburu Curse’ marks Nila Madhab’s OTT debut, and explores the repercussions of mankind’s never-ending needs on nature.

Produced by Studio Next, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. Written by Mayank Tewari, Paulo Perez serves as the DOP on the series.

The show is set to stream from August 9 on Sony LIV.

–IANS

aa/pgh