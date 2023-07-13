scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'The Jengaburu Curse' shows repercussions of relentless  pursuit of radioactive element

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Director-producer Nila Madhab Panda, who is known for his film ‘Kadvi Hawa’, is set to bring India’s first cli-fi (climate fiction) thriller series, titled ‘The Jengaburu Curse’. 

The first look video asset of the series, which was unveiled on Thursday, features dreary images of a struggling tribe against the corporate greed of mining for radioactive substances to tip the scales of geopolitical power dynamics.

The streaming series, set in a small town in Odisha, follows the story of London-based financial analyst, Priya Das.

Priya’s world tumbles when her father, ‘Professor Das’, goes suspiciously missing, and she is forced to come back to Odisha.

As she starts to search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha.

Commenting on the show, Nila Madhab Panda said: “The Jengaburu Curse is the first Indian cli-fi thriller series. The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind’s relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow.”

The series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

Nila Madhab Panda further mentioned: “Through Jengaburu, our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation. We are proud to have brought together a talented cast and crew and can’t wait for audiences to embark on this thrilling adventure with us.”

The ‘Jengaburu Curse’ marks Nila Madhab’s OTT debut, and explores the repercussions of mankind’s never-ending needs on nature.

Produced by Studio Next, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. Written by Mayank Tewari, Paulo Perez serves as the DOP on the series.

The show is set to stream from August 9 on Sony LIV.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple Vision Pro to use custom-designed DRAM Chip
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple Vision Pro to use custom-designed DRAM Chip

Sports

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events

Sports

Duleep Trophy Final: Kaverappa four-fer gives South Zone advantage over West Zone on Day 2

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown for India’s third moon mission progressing smoothly (Lead)

News

Aasif Sheikh to transform into ‘naughty girl’ in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

News

Idris Elba tells fans to keep their fingers crossed for a second 'Luther' movie

Technology

New non-invasive, portable ‘fastball’ test to detect Alzheimer’s faster

News

When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film

Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: 'We didn't get the total we were expecting', admits Harmanpreet after 4-wicket loss

Technology

Meta to release commercial AI model like ChatGPT, Bard

News

'It's a vulnerable time,' says Reese Witherspoon on her divorce from Tim Toth

News

Craig Mazin says, he is 'philosophically aligned' to WGA

Sports

Naocha Singh joins Kerala Blasters FC from Mumbai City FC

Sports

3rd T20I: Spinners, Shamima hand Bangladesh consolation victory over India

News

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon call 'Oppenheimer' the 'biggest story of their lives'

Technology

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync lays off 225 employees in fresh round

Sports

Cricket Ireland confirms departure of Nathan Hauritz from spin-bowling coach role

Technology

Your canine friends can now pave way for cancer cure in humans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US