‘The Other Zoey’ first look trailer released

Prime Video has released the official full-length trailer and first-look image for ‘The Other Zoey’, a new romantic comedy starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux. With a stellar supporting cast including Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabian, this charming and funny story is about mistaken identity and finding unexpected connections.

The film is directed by Sara Zandieh and written by Matthew Tabak, premiering exclusively on Prime Video on October 20.

Zoey Miller (Langford), a super smart computer major uninterested in romantic love, has her life thrown upside down when Zach (Starkey), a popular college soccer player, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend. Just before she reveals the truth, she meets Zach’s cousin, Miles (Renaux), with whom she has a lot in common. Still pretending to be Zach’s girlfriend, she realises she has feelings for both of them and is forced to confront her fears to make an impossible decision.