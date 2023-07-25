scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

'The Storyteller' achieves yet another milestone by receiving the German Star of India 2023 for director Ananth Mahadevan in the category Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

By Editorial Desk
'The Storyteller' wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award
Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain in 'The Storyteller' still

Jio Studios’ The Storyteller continues to earn international recognition during its festival run, achieving yet another milestone by receiving the German Star of India 2023 for director Ananth Mahadevan in the category Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany. The award is given by the audience for outstanding achievements in entertainment. The film received a warm reception, with a packed audience and great appreciation during its recent screening at the festival where it was also the Closing Film.

An elated director Ananth Mahadevan shares, “The unanimous acknowledgement of The Storyteller from Busan to Houston, London, IFFI, now Stuttgart and on to Melbourne next month is absolutely overwhelming. What has indeed been rewarding is the acceptance of understated performances and subtle storytelling that conforms to global cinema. When I set out to pay tribute to the Master, I had set a very nervous foot forward. But the thought process and the effort to emulate Ray seem to have paid handsome dividends.”

Adil Hussain adds, “I am extremely happy specially because it’s an audience award. Critics awards I can understand that it is a very well-written, well-directed, acted and everyone has done a fantastic job and it’s a brilliantly cinema written by one of the legendary filmmakers of India – Satyajit Ray. When audience also gives us a thumbs up then it makes sense that it has done so well that in spite of the complexities of the story the audience is loving it, which is a great sign. I am very glad that we won the award.”

Jio Studios presents, directed by Ananth Mahadeva, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Salil Chaturvedi, Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty, The Storyteller stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Revathy, Anindita Bose and Jayesh More.

Based on a short story by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and hailed as the Original among all Originals, The Storyteller tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

With this win, The Storyteller continues to impress with its footprints at prominent film festivals across the world including Busan, Palm Springs, IFFI, etc.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries
Next article
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

News

Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…

News

Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on working with Vipul Shah in ‘Commando’ series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

News

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Technology

Probiotics may help slow age-related cognitive decline

Sports

Pakistan announce women's squad for Asian Games; Anoosha, Shawaal earn maiden call-ups

News

Vijay Varma unveils the rule book for being an 'asli mard', talks about changing it

News

'Mahabharata' to get new theatre stage adaptation in London's Barbican theatre

News

Freddy Daruwala to make international debut with 'Aaina'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: K Srikanth enters Round of 16, Aakarshi Kashyap bows out

Technology

Spotify hikes prices for premium subscription plans globally

News

Sanjay Dutt from 90s inspired Gulshan Devaiah's look in 'Guns and Gulaabs'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US