‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Jio Studios’ The Storyteller continues to earn international recognition during its festival run, achieving yet another milestone by receiving the German Star of India 2023 for director Ananth Mahadevan in the category Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany. The award is given by the audience for outstanding achievements in entertainment. The film received a warm reception, with a packed audience and great appreciation during its recent screening at the festival where it was also the Closing Film.

An elated director Ananth Mahadevan shares, “The unanimous acknowledgement of The Storyteller from Busan to Houston, London, IFFI, now Stuttgart and on to Melbourne next month is absolutely overwhelming. What has indeed been rewarding is the acceptance of understated performances and subtle storytelling that conforms to global cinema. When I set out to pay tribute to the Master, I had set a very nervous foot forward. But the thought process and the effort to emulate Ray seem to have paid handsome dividends.”

Adil Hussain adds, “I am extremely happy specially because it’s an audience award. Critics awards I can understand that it is a very well-written, well-directed, acted and everyone has done a fantastic job and it’s a brilliantly cinema written by one of the legendary filmmakers of India – Satyajit Ray. When audience also gives us a thumbs up then it makes sense that it has done so well that in spite of the complexities of the story the audience is loving it, which is a great sign. I am very glad that we won the award.”

Jio Studios presents, directed by Ananth Mahadeva, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Salil Chaturvedi, Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty, The Storyteller stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Revathy, Anindita Bose and Jayesh More.

Based on a short story by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and hailed as the Original among all Originals, The Storyteller tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

With this win, The Storyteller continues to impress with its footprints at prominent film festivals across the world including Busan, Palm Springs, IFFI, etc.