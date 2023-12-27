There's only one 'Tiger': Bollywood on Salman Khan's 58th birthday

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday showered love and blessings on the superstar Salman Khan as he turned 58, calling him the “best”.

The pied piper of the box office, Salman’s fans celebrated the day by sharing the happiness in their favorite superstar way, by cutting cake with the orphanage children, and by helping the ones in need.

The fans are showing love towards their favorite star by trending #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan on social media and several names from the industry are wishing the Superstar a special day.

Joining the celebration, Salman Khan Films shared a special video where in the background some of the biggest stars are praising the ‘Saajan’ actor.

In the video, Aamir Khan was seen praising the mega stardom of Salman and said: “When I see Salman Khan walking into a room, it feels like a superstar is coming.”

Ranveer Singh said: “I have never seen such euphoria in my life, the reaction that comes on Salman sir flaunting his muscles is phenomenal.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan who worked with Salman in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ said: “I am a huge fan of Salman Khan”, while, Varun Dhawan shared: “Whenever Salman Khan commits he don’t even listen to anyone.”

In the end of the video, Tiger Shroff was seen saying: “There is only one Tiger in the industry and that’s Salman Khan.”

Sharing the video, Salman Khan Films wrote: “Dil mein aate hai, samajh mein nahi! Bhai ka birthday aane wala hai, celebration toh banta hai @beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan.”

Sonam Kapoor, who has worked with Salman in the movie ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, shared a still from the movie and said: “Happy birthday Salman.. you’re the best.”

Kajol shared a still from the song ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’ from the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and wrote: “Wishing the Sultan a very happy birthday.”

On the work front, Salman’s recent release was the action thriller ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is currently hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

