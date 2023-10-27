scorecardresearch
‘Tiger 3’ actress Michelle Lee: Towel fight scene with Katrina Kaif at the Hammam was pretty epic

Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting extreme fight sequences, will be seen doing some action with actress Katrina Kaif in the upcoming 'Tiger 3'.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting extreme fight sequences, will be seen doing some action with actress Katrina Kaif in the upcoming ‘Tiger 3’. Lee has acted with Scarlett Johannson in ‘Black Widow’, Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’ & Tom Hardy in ‘Venom’.

Lee reveals Katrina and she had rehearsed for over two weeks before they shot the sequence at the Hammam.

She said: “I’m not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practiced the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an International film.”

Lee is all praises for Katrina whose dedication towards perfecting action sequences has bowled her over.

She said: “Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!”

Lee says managing the towels wrapped around their bodies was the biggest challenge of this Hammam sequence.

The actress said: “One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points and that helped a lot.”

She added: “Another challenge was striking each other in the perfect amount of distance so that it looks close enough to be dangerous and strong but far enough to not actually hurt each other.”

“Can you imagine if I actually got her?! But I’m a professional lol. So things went smoothly, neither of us got hit so we just had to make it work for the camera.”

‘Tiger 3’, from the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, November 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Entertainment Today

