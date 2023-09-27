Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan delivers a message says “Jab take Tiger mara nahi, tab take Tiger haara nahi”

A promo of Salman Khan’s upcoming spy thriller, Tiger 3, was released on Wednesday, which also marks the birth anniversary of filmmaker Yash Chopra. The video serves as a peek into the trailer of the movie, which is the third film in the Tiger franchise that began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

Tiger aka Salman delivers a message. He says, “I am Avinash Singh Rathore but I am Tiger for all of you”. as he begins to narrate his story. He shares he has been declared a traitor after serving the country for 20 years and he wants the people of the country to decide how they want to introduce him to his son. He says, “Main India see apna character certificate maang raha hun (I am asking for a character certificate from India.”

The teaser boasts of some heavy-duty dialogues as Salman concludes, “Jab take Tiger mara nahi, tab take Tiger haara nahi”.

Tiger 3 is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which includes films like Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. It will feature a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, just like Salman had in Pathaan.