‘Tiger’ franchise close to my heart and Salman Khan’s too, says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who reprises the role of Zoya in 'Tiger 3', said that the franchise has been an important part of her life and it is really close to her and co-actor Salman Khan’s heart.

By Agency News Desk
'Tiger' franchise close to my heart and Salman Khan's too, says Katrina Kaif _pic courtesy news agency

Katrina, together with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi were interacting with the media and fans during the success bash of ‘Tiger 3’ in Mumbai on Friday night.

When asked about being with the franchise for the beginning and future part of hit movie, Katrina said: “For each and every one of us, the ‘Tiger’ franchise is extremely special, it’s the closest film to Salman and mine hearts.”

“I just realised today that this franchise has been part of our lives for almost 11 years. From ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and now, I think this has been a part of our lives, on-screen and off-screen. And I hope that we get to keep making many more of them,” added Katrina.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

It is a sequel to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017) and is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is set after the events of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), ‘War’ (2019) and ‘Pathaan’ (2023).

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen sharing screen space with south sensation Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’, helmed by Sriram Raghavan

Agency News Desk
