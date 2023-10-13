scorecardresearch
Tiger Shroff heads to work on roller-blades in swag

Tiger Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, went to work on roller-skates. On Friday,

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, went to work on roller-skates. On Friday, Tiger, who plays the titularrole in ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, took to his Instagram to share a video of himself heading off for some fun adventure with roller-skate on the main road, with the film’s track ‘Koi Pooche Toh Batana’ in the background.

In the reel, the ‘Baghi’ alum could be first seen holding the back of a car as if pretending that he can’t skate on his own before letting go and roller-skating on the main road.

Captioning his post, he simply wrote: “Koi pooche toh batana…ki hum (kaam k liye time pe) aye hai ….20th october on our way. #ganapath”

Tiger is taking the reins in director Vikas Bahl’s ambitious new project, though this one is also new for him as the actor hasn’t done this kind of sci-fi before.

Going full ‘Blade Runner’ style, ‘Ganpath’ depicts a very bleak and dystopian future where gunships hover across the sky amidst a landscape surrounded by broken buildings.

An oppressed population which lives under a hegemonic totalitarian regime, Tiger essays the role of Ganapath, a prophesied chosen one who will break the chains of tyranny and liberate the masses.

With the use of some very high quality VFX, CGI and grand production, the movie is one of Tiger’s most ambitious projects yet where he is entering uncharted territory. Nonetheless, the movie also has quite a bit of Bollywood masala making it something that is both familiar, and yet somehow new.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl and stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. ‘Ganapath’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

Agency News Desk
