scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath Part 1' to release on October 20

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) The upcoming action-thriller film ‘Ganapath Part 1’, which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has locked its edit.

Tiger, along with director Vikas Bahl and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, posed for the camera on the occasion as the film booked its release for October 20, 2023.

The film revolves around the vigilante Ganapath living in a dystopian future and sees him fighting a criminal empire that has grappled his city in fear. He becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed living in darkness.

Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, ‘Ganapath Part 1’ also marks the second pair up of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon since the 2014 romantic-action film ‘Heropanti’.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Jackky Bhagnani updated the audience on the film by posting a picture on his Instagram account. The photo featured himself with Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl in the same frame lying on a sofa as they completed the final edits of ‘Ganapath Part 1’.

He wrote in the caption, “The feeling when you’ve locked the edit #Ganapath Part 1. See you in the cinemas this Dussehra! #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! P.S. – @kritisanon we missed you in this picture.”

Director Vikas Bahl is best known for directing the National Award-winning comedy drama ‘Queen’.

‘Ganapath Part 1’ is jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and Good Co, and distributed by UFO Moviez in India and by Coconut Movies internationally.

Apart from ‘Ganapath Part 1, Tiger also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with Akshay Kumar.

–IANS

anv/aa/dan/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping, e-commerce entities told
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping, e-commerce entities told

Sports

Golf: Large field ready for action as Women's Pro Tour returns to Hosur for eighth-leg

News

Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

Sports

Football: Five bids received for direct entry into I-League 2023-24 season

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Skipper Chhetri applauds enthusiastic fans at Kalinga Stadium, urges more support for India's next match

News

Boman Irani not aware of ‘Munna Bhai 3’; focused on his own debut film

Technology

E-commerce entities told to curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping

News

'Elemental' director Peter Sohn says film has 'something for everyone'

Health & Lifestyle

Experimental vax delays return of deadly brain tumour, doubles survival rate

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Contestants revealed

News

When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'

Fashion and Lifestyle

In a month of weddings, countdown starts for Karan Deol & Drisha

Health & Lifestyle

Keto diet could be the latest weapon against cancer: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi govt felicitates 16 handicraft artisans

Technology

Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked

Health & Lifestyle

Stalin writes to PM against introducing NExT for medical students

News

'Scoop' actor Aseem Hattangady recalls Hansal Mehta cooking non-veg curry for whole unit

News

OTT or theatre: 'Actor should not be worried about release platform', says Arshad Warsi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US