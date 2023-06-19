scorecardresearch
Blockbuster International Collaboration Alert: T-Series brings together Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya, and Tanishk Bagchi to Mesmerize Fans with Love Stereo Again!

By Editorial Desk
T-Series' yet another musical masterpiece, which heralds an extraordinary collaboration that transcends borders.

Get ready to be enraptured by the enchanting beats of ‘Love Stereo Again’, T-Series’ yet another musical masterpiece, which heralds an extraordinary collaboration that transcends borders. This musical gem unveils the prodigious talents of International sensation Edward Maya, alongside the scintillating vocals of Zahrah S Khan and Tiger Shroff, as they come together to ignite a fire of musical passion and elevate the hotness quotient. Prepare to witness this artistic wonderland unfold before your eyes with the visionary direction of Manish Shunty, releasing very soon.

‘Love Stereo Again’ is set to engulf your senses with Zahrah and Tiger’s scorching chemistry amplifying the allure and sizzle of the song. This track promises to set the masses ablaze with an Indian contemporary touch by Tanishk Bagchi. Shraddha Pandit’s lyrical genius paints a vivid canvas in Hindi, while the talents of Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria contribute to the enchanting English lyrics. With a team so powerful, the song marks one of the biggest collaborations of the year.

