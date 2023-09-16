‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ script locked, shoot to start in March 2024

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have given their nod to the script of ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. This comes in contradiction to a media report that claimed that Aditya Chopra was going to host a joint narration of the film for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, the film has already been narrated to the two superstars in two separate meetings more than a month back and the team of ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ will start the preparations in November for the shoot to commence in March next year.

An industry source revealed: “‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ script has been locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone because it sees the two giants of Hindi cinema come together for a full-fledged film.”

The source further mentioned: “They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion. Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman respectively and narrated the film to them. The superstars have loved the story and the film will now go on floors in March.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is a part of the YRF Spy Universe which kicked off with the ‘Tiger’ franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, continued with ‘War’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The next film from the spy universe is ‘Tiger 3’ which is set to arrive in cinemas in November, over the Diwali festival holiday, this year.