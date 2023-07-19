scorecardresearch
Tiger, Zahrah raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya's 'Love Stereo Again'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The breathtaking teaser of musical gem ‘Love Stereo Again’ by international sensation Edward Maya, alongside the scintillating vocals of Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan, promises a symphony for the senses, inviting to embark on a visual journey.

With every frame adorned in beauty, grace and sizzle, the teaser unveils a glimpse of a musical opus directed by Manish Shunty. In a spellbinding collaboration with Edward Maya, and ace composer Tanishk Bagchi, this masterpiece is set to redefine the very essence of music with vocals by Tiger and Zahrah.

The duo Tiger and Zahrah ignites a fire of musical passion and elevate the hotness quotient in the video.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Shraddha Pandit (Hindi) and International songwriters Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria. This track promises to set the masses ablaze with an Indian contemporary touch by Tanishk Bagchi.

‘Love Stereo Again’ will be released on July 21 on T-Series’ YouTube Channel.

–IANS

sp/prw

